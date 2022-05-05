Pools host Colchester United in their final game of the season at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday but they will do so without Lee after the club announced his exit on Thursday.

Lee was appointed in December following Dave Challinor’s exit to Stockport County and helped guide Pools into the fourth round of the FA Cup against Crystal Palace and the semi-final of the EFL Trophy against Rotherham United as well as securing their League Two safety.

But since that penalty shootout defeat to the Millers in March, Pools’ league form has tailed off with the club stating ‘a significant downturn in results and performances over recent months, despite investment in new players during the January transfer window,’ as the reason behind the decision.

Hartlepool United supporters react to Graeme Lee's sacking. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Pools supporters have been reacting to the news on social media following the confirmation of Lee’s exit with the news receiving mixed reactions so far.

@Davidjrj123: Results haven't been the best but we are safe. He's had 4 outfield players on the bench the last few weeks. Pretty harsh this.

@lukeyoung2408_: Can’t argue for me, really disappointing and confusing management letting so many players go and leaving us short, needed to finish strongly

@joellangers: so confusing

@Ryannx97: Wrong decision that. Should’ve let him build his own side in the summer.

@Daft_Lad94: Correct decision, this game is a results business

@harryshawz: So undeserved

@richyhpool: I certainly did not see that coming!! Thought he might have got the summer to get a squad together. Bit speechless

@RyanBenvin93: Wasn’t expecting this. Feel for him to be honest

@MattyForcer: Incredibly harsh for me, clearly the players have been in holiday mode since securing LG2 status. I'm sure Spike will of expressed his frustrations to the players that would mirror that of the chairman. Personally would of like to have seen him have a fresh start... Cheers Spike.

@Rich_golffit: Utterly ridiculous

@HUFC_NWC: Didn’t expect that but wish @5spike all the best in the future.