It’s been a long month while Pools have carried out an extensive search to find Graeme Lee’s successor but that wait has finally come to an end with the club announcing Hartley’s appointment.

Hartley arrives with an impressive CV as a manager in Scotland having sealed a number of promotions in over a decade in the dugout.

Hartley guided Cove Rangers to the Scottish League One title this season and will now take over Pools for his first role as a manager in English football.

Hartlepool United supporters have reacted to the news of Paul Hartley being appointed as the club's new manager. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Pools most supporters seem to be pleased with the appointment while others have shared their relief at a new manager finally being named.

@HUST_1908: Welcome Paul! Exciting appointment, new start for all involved. The season starts now. #UTP

@olliewyse02: Exciting times ahead!! Roll on the 22/23 season

@Jackomckie15: Very happy with this has had success at every club he has been at. Roll on next season

@adampinder0711: Give the man time and we will be challenging for Promotion to the Championship in 5 year

@durhamchris1983: Very ambitious & exciting appointment this. Looking forward to this. Good luck Paul @Official_HUFC

@cjranson: Great appointment I just hope he’s backed in the transfer market!

@JMRphin: Oh boy do I like this. When it was dismissed a week ago or so, I put it outta my head but to know it's not only on the cards, but a reality... This is an exciting moment for Pools I believe.

@joe_hpool: happy days

@sallyhughes11: Hallelujah

@miller_jonny: Welcome Paul! He’s got a great record over nearly 400 games as a manager. We can start to enjoy the summer now!

@richyhpool: Was hoping it wouldn't be a massive let down when we announced something and I'm glad it's not. Really happy with this, welcome to pools Paul!!

@paulkeay: this was the appointment I wanted! Pleased with that!

@garthwd: I’m happy with this appointment. Welcome Paul and Gordon

@durhamchris1983: Ambitious and exciting appointment

@footydevotion: Excellent appointment, welcome to the Vic!