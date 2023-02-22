Hartlepool confirmed the departure of manager Curle 24-hours on from their 1-0 defeat to Newport County at the Suit Direct Stadium.

It was a result which leaves the club one point above the relegation zone with their rivals all holding multiple games in hand as Curle leaves having won just six of his 24 league games in charge.

Chairman Raj Singh admitted the decision to axe Curle was one of the toughest he has had to make during his time at the club before suggesting they will act swiftly to make an appointment.

Hartlepool United supporters have been giving their reaction to Keith Curle's exit. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make at Pools,” said Singh.

"Keith and Colin in so many ways have improved the football club and our culture. They are both consummate professionals and they have genuinely been a pleasure to work with.

"Unfortunately we have just not seen the required results and I feel we must act now to give the club a chance in the final part of the season.

"We will act swiftly and do all that we can to get an immediate and smooth transition in the manager position.”

And supporters have been giving their reaction to the news with most in agreement with Curle’s exit.

@1908pools: Correct decision, however the next decision you make Raj is massive please get this one right.

@Mogzy1985: Had to be done. Not sure what the next step is but we couldn't stay with Curle for another day.

@DWommers: The right decision. The tactics were awful and didn't reap results.

@parafallhotmai1: Correct decision but will just go with sweeney till end of season more than likely Curle was in a no win situation till jan but got the backing and still poor management no excuse for last few weeks

@Hooksy_1: Had best intentions but he isn't the man to save us from relegation.

@DanielHustler6: I like Curle but time ran out. TBH Pools should of been looking who to replace him with a few weeks ago! “Leaving it Late” should be Hartlepools motto as that seems to bode well! Just pull your fingers out and get some positive results! Capable of it!

@Benrobbo012: Correct decision Keith done all he could but the way we were playing was never gonna a keep us up nor get us results. Be interesting to see who comes in next but no matter who we need to get behind the manager and team

@richyhpool: Always seems a good bloke Keith but he was taking us down. Shame it didn't work out but change was needed.

@HUFC_Charlie: Sad to see managers sacked but the next appointment is so important

@Henrygreeny04: Give it Sweeney until the end of the season

@Pools1908: Seemed like a sound bloke but this is the correct decision. He really needs to stop that long ball stuff or he will struggle to get a job. Wish him all the best

@Georgetaaffe1: Thanks kc. he inherited a weak squad.then had to build a new squad in Jan,difficult job.but he leaves a better squad capable of getting out of the bottom..we can do this

