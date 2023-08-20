News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United supporters react to 'excellent' attacking display at Southend United

It’s been a good week for Hartlepool United supporters who were able to celebrate a third straight win in the National League at Southend United.
By Joe Ramage
Published 20th Aug 2023, 15:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 15:01 BST

Hartlepool were backed by 170 supporters at Roots Hall and they were sent home delighted after John Askey’s side came from behind twice in the game to seal an impressive 3-2 win.

It’s the first time Hartlepool have won three straight league games in over 18-months and continues the momentum being built by Askey and his side in the early stages of the new campaign with three wins from the first four games of the season.

And Pools supporters were quick to share their view on their team’s latest success:

Hartlepool United supporters at Southend to see their team come away with all three points. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United supporters at Southend to see their team come away with all three points. Picture by FRANK REID
@Telbut: Excellent offensively just 2 sloppy goals conceded but got to be happy picking 3 points up away from home.

@Mark_Carroll3: Played well and we look organised and very fit. showed good character to come back twice and some impressive performances, We know where we need to improve and sure Askey will address it and the goals conceded highlight that.

@PGloverOfficial: There’s room for improvement (start better / tightening up the passing in midfield) but we look fit, play brilliant football and look like we’re going to be very competitive this season.

@sharkbaitohlala: Few daft goals BUT...9 points in a week when was the last time we done that? Class going behind twice and still winning away from home. good performances all over the pitch but mancini unplayable gliding through players like they aren't even there. BUZZING

@michael91007594: Need to start better,sloppy in both halves but great to comeback twice,look fit and play football, great result can only get better

@HUFC_HGT: Absolutely brilliant result this afternoon….the Askey train keeps rolling on!

@aynzw: Looked dangerous going forward, Mancini bossed the game. Just need to sort the defence out and we will be good this season.

@Poolieboy1Les1: To come back from behind and grab the 3 points is showing the character of the team under Askey as any other time we would have just given up. We kept battling on and were rewarded with 3 brilliant points.

