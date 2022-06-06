Liddle has been a long-time servant to Pools making over 350 appearances across two spells with the club from 2006.

The defender has earned two promotions during his time at the Suit Direct Stadium including helping the club make its return to the Football League 12 months ago in the play-off final at Bristol against Torquay United.

Liddle went on to feature regularly this season under both Dave Challinor and Graeme Lee but, despite having been offered a new deal to remain with the club next season under new boss Paul Hartley, the 35-year-old has made the decision to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Hartlepool United supporters have been reacting to the news that 'club legend' Gary Liddle will leave the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID.

And Pools supporters have been reacting to the news of Liddle’s exit online.

@NSD19081: Top pro and a top man, all the best!

@HUFC_NWC: The ultimate professional, the best of luck, Gary. A Pools legend.

@DamianSpellman: Brilliant servant to the club, deserves all the plaudits he will receive.

@Yacker851: Beast of a player and a true club legend. Had the best times following pools while he was here. Once a poolie always a poolie.

@olliewyse02: Club legend, what a man

@danpatton__: Knew this would happen. 2 promotions 14 years apart. Rolls Royce and Pools legend

@Buntingfootball: Been a very good player for the club across both spells, a real professional and role model for any kids who want to be a footballer. Hard work , has a great work ethic and showed his desire all the way through his career.

@kate_hufc: What an absolute legend this fella is. Gave his all for the club & I’m buzzing that he got that weekend in Bristol and helped us get back into the football league - forever grateful for that. Once a Poolie, always a Poolie. Good luck & all the best!

@Thomaslea83: Absolutely gutted , all the best to the goat

@HUFC_HGT: Legend. Thanks Gary for all you have done for the club! Good luck on your future endeavours!