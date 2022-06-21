Molyneux scooped Pools’ player of the year award for the 2021/22 season after scoring 12 goals to help ensure the club’s League Two status.

But following months of contract negotiations, Molyneux will now leave the Suit Direct Stadium at the end of the month when his current deal expires with his new club already lined up.

The former Sunderland striker will make a quick return to the Suit Direct Stadium next season having agreed to join League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Luke Molyneux has joined Doncaster Rovers after failing to agree a new deal with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Molyneux, 24, will link up with another former Pools player in Jonathan Mitchell who joined Rovers in January at the end of his deal with Pools.

And supporters have been sharing their views on social media wishing Molyneux well for his future after a successful spell with the club.

@therealgsj: Gutted to be losing @LukeMolyneux3 but could see it coming a mile off. If this frees up budget to keep Timi away from Bradford and bring in another player in the ilk of Mols I’d be happy though. Unpopular opinion, Timi is the more important one to keep.

@MattJGilb: Two years in a row we've lost our best player on a free. Nothing if not consistent.

@greg_cottey23: Gutted about this but thanks for the memories and good luck for the future @LukeMolyneux3 once a Poolie always a Poolie

@Ksfhpool: All the best Luke, scored some great goals for us

@Leetheyakker: Heartbreaking news but all the best for the future @LukeMolyneux3

@poolie87: Gutted but good luck @LukeMolyneux3 thank you for all your hard work at Pools

@TMHG91: All the best Luke, been a good 3.5 years, last season topped it off, but seemingly been in the pipeline for a long while.

@SteTrotter: I'm not crying somethings just flew in my eyes, good luck in the future @LukeMolyneux3 always be a Hartlepool legend

@Hornseydonna3: Absolutely gutted but I was expecting it if I’m being honest good luck @LukeMolyneux3, you will be missed