Following a bumper Suit Direct Stadium crowd on Good Friday, Pools continued with their impressive numbers on the road this season with 646 supporters making up a crowd of 2,900 at the Crown Oil Arena.

And those travelling fans got to enjoy their side taking the lead for the first time in a league match since mid-February when Bryn Morris opened the scoring after just 10 minutes.

Unfortunately however, Rochdale were able to come from behind and turn the game on its head in the second half with goals from Jimmy Keohane and a stoppage time winner from Eoghan O’Connell.

But were you part of the 646 travelling Blue and White Army?

Check out our latest Pools fan gallery from Easter Monday here to see if you can spot yourself at the Crown Oil Arena.

