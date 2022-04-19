Over 600 Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to Rochdale on Easter Monday. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

Hartlepool United supporters: Were you one of the 646 travelling fans who made the journey to the Crown Oil Arena as Graeme Lee's side were beaten at Rochdale

Over 600 Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to the Crown Oil Arena on Easter Monday.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 4:17 pm

Following a bumper Suit Direct Stadium crowd on Good Friday, Pools continued with their impressive numbers on the road this season with 646 supporters making up a crowd of 2,900 at the Crown Oil Arena.

And those travelling fans got to enjoy their side taking the lead for the first time in a league match since mid-February when Bryn Morris opened the scoring after just 10 minutes.

Unfortunately however, Rochdale were able to come from behind and turn the game on its head in the second half with goals from Jimmy Keohane and a stoppage time winner from Eoghan O’Connell.

But were you part of the 646 travelling Blue and White Army?

Check out our latest Pools fan gallery from Easter Monday here to see if you can spot yourself at the Crown Oil Arena.

1. Bank Holiday Matchday

Hartlepool United supporters made the trip to the Crown Oil Arena on Easter Monday as Pools faced Rochdale. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

2. Heading In

Pools supporters head for the turnstiles at the Crown Oil Arena ahead of their League Two match with Rochdale. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

3. Awaydays

Hartlepool United supporters in their away shirts as Pools face Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

4. UTP

Pools supporters are in good spirits ahead of their League Two clash with Rochdale. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

