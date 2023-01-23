The Polish youth international goalkeeper joined the Foxes in 2019 and featured as a substitute for the first team in their UEFA Europa League fixture against Legia Warsaw in November 2021. The 22-year-old has also had loan spells at Dunfermline Athletic and Fleetwood Town.

Keith Curle said: “We’re delighted to bring Jakub to the club. We can see from his two previous loans the success he has had and he provides good competition for Ben.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know he will work well alongside Ben and Kyle and we thank Leicester for allowing us to bring him in.”

Keith Curle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

The new No 41’s move is subject to EFL clearance.

Meanwhile, Curle is set to meet with a potential new forward addition after confirming Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh’s claim the club are in negotiations with several strikers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singh made reference to Hartlepool’s current stance in the January transfer window ahead of the club’s crucial 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Rochdale at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Singh suggested the club have submitted enquiries or bids for four strikers - two from League One as well as two from League Two as they look for ways to aid 12-goal striker Josh Umerah in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have made enquiries and bids to clubs on four top strikers. Two from League One, and two from League Two are both in double figures with half of the season played,” said Singh.

“We are going to have to be patient and see what comes of these bids because despite what some of our fans think and believe, just throwing money at the problem does not automatically resolve everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the manager has mentioned in his interviews, we are not going to be some players’ first choice because of our league position but believe me when I say; we are very active in the transfer market and competing financially with all of the other clubs around us.