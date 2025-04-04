Hartlepool United takeover latest following dramatic week of developments

It's been another dramatic week at Hartlepool United as takeover developments rumble on. Picture by Frank Reid.

The proposed takeover of Hartlepool United Football Club appears to have taken another step closer this week.



Reports surfaced on Wednesday indicating a deal to purchase the club was progressing after a new group, The Club HUFC Ltd, was registered on Companies House. The organisation is believed to have links to Herd International and local businesswoman Shelley Hammond, who has long retained an interest in Pools. While it's impossible to know exactly what stage negotiations are at, there is a renewed sense of optimism among supporters, who are hopeful that, at long last, things are heading in the right direction. There is likely still work to be done, but perhaps there is light at the end of the tunnel following an uncertain few weeks prompted by the sudden resignation of outspoken chairman Raj Singh.

One thing is clear - there is concrete, substantial interest in the club. For many supporters, there have been fears about what might happen if no one came forward to purchase Pools after Singh reaffirmed his desire to sell the club last month and vowed to pull funding at the end of the campaign. Ostensibly, the club has been up for sale since April 2023, when Singh first put it on the market after fans called for his resignation during a defeat to Crawley that all but confirmed their relegation back to the National League. Yet, outwardly at least, that was about as far as Singh seemed prepared to go. While the club has remained, to a greater or lesser extent, on the market, it's never been quite clear whether or not Singh has genuinely intended to sell. There has been previous interest in the purchase of Pools, although Singh branded a string of prospective buyers as "timewasters" in his bullish resignation statement last month. How true that is will probably never become clear, although Singh has never shied away from hyperbole in the past.

It does seem as though Singh's renewed desire to get shot of Pools is more sincere than ever. After all, his public resignation and absence from the last two home games are both significant steps he had previously proven reluctant to take. What is also becoming increasingly apparent is that Singh seems to believe the latest potential investors are people he can complete a deal with. An interim board, set up last month to oversee day to day club operations and help facilitate a takeover deal, released a statement in the wake of Singh's resignation confirming that the club were already in talks with a number of interested parties. The latest developments would suggest that Herd International, Shelley Hammond and The Club HUFC Ltd are now the front-runners, and it would be fair to assume they were one of the initial groups to register their interest.

Hammond was first tenuously linked with a takeover of the club in January 2024 when PNN Capital, where she holds the role as chief content officer, were believed to be part of a consortium who registered their interest in the purchase of Pools. Hammond's name appeared again back in August when she attended the goalless draw with Southend, the first home game of the new season. Although the reason for her attendance was not altogether clear, it was understood at the time that PNN Capital were interested in buying the club. That Hammond again appears to be at the forefront of negotiations can be taken as a positive thing. It's clear that Singh has not been the most compliant negotiator but Hammond's persistence suggests she is determined to complete a deal and that her heart is set on Hartlepool United.

So, how significant or otherwise is the registering of The Club HUFC Ltd on Companies House? Well, while taken on its own it does not give any real insight into a potential timeline, it can probably be seen as a significant step in the right direction. Raj Singh's takeover of Pools was completed within weeks of the registering of Clarence 18 and it would not be a surprise were the current negotiations to follow a similar sort of timescale. Some fans have been perturbed by a perceived lack of news over the last couple of weeks, although in this case no news could well mean good news. If negotiations are progressing smoothly, then it's possible supporters might not be made aware until a deal is completed and a handover agreed. Ultimately, this is little more than speculation. Even so, this week's developments feel like an important milestone.

Friday's update from the interim board has, however, aroused some suspicions and concerns. While the statement said that "acceptable offers" had been tabled, it also suggested that "the required proof of funds have not yet been deposited". Clearly, there is still some way to go and a number of hurdles to overcome.

Head coach Anthony Limbrick insisted on Thursday that he was continuing to focus on the football in spite of the latest news off the pitch. Certainly, a run of four games unbeaten as well as successive wins over a resurgent Boston and play-off chasing Halifax have helped lift the mood inside the Prestige Group Stadium. There were fears that defeat to Boston, who arrived in the North East on a remarkable run of five consecutive away wins, would have dragged Pools into a relegation dogfight. It was essential that Pools put some points on the board to assuage those fears; the club could ill-afford to be fighting for their future on the pitch as well as off it.

Limbrick can hardly have anticipated he would be faced with such a turbulent beginning to his tenure, although perhaps nothing should come as a surprise given how tumultuous and unpredictable the last few years have been at the club. Although it's taken some time for results to turn, the Australian has conducted himself admirably. Despite the difficult circumstances, he has started to make considerable progress; both results and performances have improved, while a lot of the recent tension surrounding the place has evaporated. Limbrick has acted as a figurehead, navigating difficult questions while beginning to put his own stamp on his Pools side.

If - and at this stage it remains a considerable if - a takeover does indeed go through, then the new ownership will have a number of difficult decisions to make and pressing matters to attend to. Perhaps that's a problem for the future - after all, fans want to make sure there is indeed a future to look forward to - but no doubt there is already at least a preliminary plan in place. The aim will surely be to help Pools win promotion back to the Football League as soon as possible, although to do that there are a number of things that need to change. Decisions over personnel, both on and off the pitch, will need to be made - and Limbrick has surely done enough to deserve the chance to lead the side again next season. Pools need a clearer vision and to reopen channels of communication with the fanbase, while the pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium is in need of immediate attention over the summer.

Perhaps it's promising that it's even possible to consider what might need to change over the summer and into next season. A few weeks ago, more sceptical fans might have baulked at the idea that future plans were even up for debate, given the precarious position the club has found itself in. It's important to stress that there could well still be significant hurdles to overcome, although it's hard not to feel at least cautiously optimistic. At last it would appear there is concrete interest in the club, while Singh seems sincere in his desire to sell after a turbulent seven years at the helm. Although the last couple of seasons have been among the most divisive in the club's history, Singh's stewardship has not been without considerable achievement - staving off the threat of administration in 2018, winning promotion in 2021 and reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2022 - and he stands well-placed to leave the club on a much firmer financial footing than when he took over. For that, he is owed a debt of gratitude - providing of course that the next few weeks progress smoothly.

Even in recent weeks, there have been subtle reminders of what Hartlepool United has been - and has the potential to become again. The celebrations after the win over Boston provoked nostalgic memories of the return to League Two under Dave Challinor, while more than 500 fans followed their side to Halifax despite the fact there was little left to play for at the end of another long, arduous and underwhelming campaign. The fact is that while Hartlepool United might not be the biggest club in the land, it is a great one. Few teams can compete with its storied history, while the fanbase is widely regarded as one of the most colourful and committed in the country. The football club is in many ways the heart and soul of this proud, gritty and soulful town. Pools have endured relegation and heartbreak and are no strangers to standing on the edge of oblivion. Yet here it still stands, more than 100 years on.