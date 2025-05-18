Hartlepool United's long-running takeover saga seems, at last, to be drawing to a close.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the latest debacle began suddenly when divisive chairman and owner Raj Singh announced his unexpected resignation on March 11, Pools have been flirting with the possibility of a takeover for years.

The first, most headline-grabbing and, for many fans, most frustrating links first appeared in 2020. Pools, who were at the time struggling to make progress in the National League, were rumoured to have been approached by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Although initial talks are believed to have been held, it's understood Singh was sceptical and a deal fell through; since then, the pair have led Wrexham from the National League to the Championship, transforming the Welsh side into a global brand, with the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham catapulting the club to new heights while an unprecedented injection of cash propelled the Red Dragons into the footballing stratosphere. It's worth pointing out that Singh has always been reluctant to give much credence to the rumours, while it's also true that the club was and remains his to sell as and when he chooses; while fans might reflect ruefully on what feels like a missed opportunity, Singh helped Pools haul themselves back into the Football League under Dave Challinor, even if much of that good work has now been undone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever the case, Singh has struggled to step out of the shadow left by the Hollywood links, in large part because Wrexham have gone one way while Pools, despite some fleeting success, have gone the other. Talk of a takeover emerged once again in April 2023 after Pools were relegated back to the National League. By then, fans were beginning to turn against Singh, who failed to capitalise on the hard-won promotion in 2021 and made a series of ruinous managerial appointments following the departure of Challinor, who had a fractious relationship with the enigmatic owner towards the end of his time at the club. Pools were beaten 2-0 in a must-win game at home to relegation rivals Crawley, all but confirming their relegation back to the National League, with fans voicing their frustration with chants aimed at Singh throughout the game. While it wasn't quite a Hollywood production, Singh later appeared in a 22 minute video announcing his decision to place the club up for sale.

Despite some concerns over the full deposition of funds, the takeover of Hartlepool United seems to be edging ever closer. Picture by Frank Reid.

Since then, there have been several false dawns, although it has been difficult to shake the feeling that Singh has never been truly sincere in his desire to sell the club. There have been plenty of people and groups linked with the purchase of Pools, however Singh has tended to remain private and tight-lipped, only occasionally emerging from the woodwork to brandish potential bidders as "timewasters". The Supporters' Trust, who Singh has always had a challenging relationship with, were linked with a takeover attempt while Shelley Hammond, who now looks to be the front-runner in the latest round of negotiations, first rose to prominence with an initial approach late last season. Whatever the case, there has been an unavoidable sense that Singh's heart has never really been in the sale of the club; whenever fan frustration has subsided, talk of a change seems to have been brushed under the carpet. That is, of course, until now.

For the first time, Singh seems genuinely sincere in his desire to wash his hands of Hartlepool United. His initial resignation certainly came as a bolt from the blue. Singh caught pretty much everyone by surprise with his sudden and unexpected announcement on March 11; even experienced defender Tom Parkes was unaware, admitting he found out the news on social media the morning after Singh's resignation statement was published. Singh has been notoriously difficult to read throughout his time at Pools and there was, initially at least, a feeling that this could be the latest in a long line of unusual stunts. After all, his suggestion that criticism from fans - "personal abuse", as he termed it - had made his position "untenable" bore a striking resemblance to his interview in April 2023, when he put the club back on the market. However, there were one or two significant differences, not least his public resignation of the chairmanship and his vow to stop funding club operations at the end of the season. It started to seem like the wheels were really being set in motion.

Pools, then, were thrown into a race against time to attract new investment and secure the club's future. In their favour was the fact that several parties had registered their interest since Singh's infamous video interview in April 2023, so Pools at least had a bit more than a standing start. Even so, the clock was ticking and it was hard to avoid the feeling that more turmoil might be on the horizon. An interim board was established to help oversee the day-to-day running of the club and attempt to facilitate a deal; while the board have, officially at least, remained anonymous, it's understood to comprise Joe Monks, Rose Stoker, Lennie Lawrence, Andy Steel, Lee Rust and John Pearson. There were even adverts posted on Linkedin advertising, ironically, the chance to take over the 'next Wrexham'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interim board, to their credit, have at times tried to keep fans updated and four separate statements, admittedly of varying quality, have been posted on the club website over the last couple of months. Significantly, the club were quick to say that several parties had registered their interest and that "acceptable offers" had been tabled. Again, it felt like Pools were taking an unprecedented step under Singh.

One of those interested parties, almost from the off, is believed to have been local businesswoman Shelley Hammond, who has links to several companies in the entertainment industry. Hammond has long retained an interest in the club and even attended a game, perhaps against her better judgment, towards the end of the 2023/24 season. Hammond is now understood to be the leading candidate in the latest round of takeover negotiations.

It was initially hoped that a deal would be completed before the end of the season on May 5, although negotiations have now dragged on well beyond that stage. There are a whole host of reasons why it is now in everyone's interest to get a deal over the line as soon as possible. Singh, who does now seem intent on selling the club, will be eager to avoid being lumbered with more bills and costs before he can begin the next chapter of his life and career. Fans are desperately hoping to be able to breathe a sigh of relief following another challenging period at the club, while from a footballing perspective Pools will be keen to offer new deals to the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron as well as begin planning for next season. The sooner things start to happen, the better chance any new owners stand of leading the club to success next season; it will be very difficult for Pools to be competitive if the current squad is decimated, which will soon go from a possibility to an inevitability unless a deal is completed within the next couple of weeks.

There were some understandable concerns, then, when the club published their latest update on Saturday afternoon, revealing that "one party recently progressed into a due diligence stage however they have not been able to meet an agreed deadline for full deposit of funds". Clearly, this is a significant concern; a deal cannot be completed until after the full deposition of funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while it might come as a blow, it is not by any means a fatal one. Hammond, who has broken ranks to go public with several social media hints in recent weeks, took to Instagram to reveal that due diligence is ongoing and that the process is "really close" to a completion. That would suggest that funds are due to be deposited soon ; rather than a timewaster, Hammond is simply taking her time. If that is the case, then a takeover is likely imminent.

There were also some positives to take from the latest club update. The club revealed they were "hopeful" an agreement would be reached in "due course", while also confirming that some level of planning was underway ahead of next season. It also said that "Mr Singh has agreed to additionally fund certain critical items that are imminently essential to preparations for next season", including a much-needed pitch refurbishment. Finally, the statement reiterated that money from season ticket sales had been "ringfenced" for "club operations only".

So, it would appear that there could be light at the end of the tunnel for Hartlepool United. Although Pools fans are no strangers to seeing their club teeter on the edge of footballing oblivion, that has not made the last few months any less daunting. It would be a huge blow to the town of Hartlepool and its proud and passionate people if the club were to go to the wall; on the other side of the coin, having a team capable of competing for a return to the Football League would represent a huge boost. Both are important - it is not enough for Pools to merely survive, fans grew tired of the club going through the motions under Singh, it must be given the platform to thrive. There have been times in recent weeks when fans have started to fear the worst, although perhaps now there is a change in the mood. The future of Hartlepool United, which has looked so bleak at times since Singh's resignation, could turn out to be a positive one after all.

Your next Hartlepool United read: prospective new Pools owner responds to club's takeover update on social media