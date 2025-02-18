Although Dieseruvwe looks set to fall short of last season's impressive total of 25 goals, his 12 strikes in 35 games this term means he is once again the club's top-scorer. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe insists he relishes the pressure that comes with being his side's talisman.

Having scored a career-best 25 goals last season, becoming just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to bag 20 league goals in a single campaign, all eyes were on Dieseruvwe to see if he could repeat the feat this time around. While his 12 goals in 35 games so far is certainly no disgrace, the 29-year-old looks set to fall well short of last season's impressive tally.

There have been a number of extenuating circumstances, not least the fact that Pools have been far less expansive this season. While Pools have kept 11 clean sheets, a marked improvement on last term's dismal total of five, their 38 goals at this stage leaves them set to fall well short of the 70 they managed in the 2023/24 campaign.

Outspoken former boss Darren Sarll prioritised defending but failed to strike a reasonable balance, with Pools going almost seven hours without a goal at the Prestige Group Stadium. Veteran Lennie Lawrence was a little more expansive, while Australian head coach Anthony Limbrick has looked to place more of an emphasis on attacking football in his first three games at the helm. Even so, Pools have generally looked far less threatening in the final third this season compared to last.

There are other factors to consider as well. The pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium has made things difficult, while Dieseruvwe is more of a marked man than he was last season. Yet despite his more than respectable total of 12 goals with 14 games to go, some fans have started to question the popular frontman following a challenging run during which he's scored just once in his last nine appearances.

Part of the criticism stems from the fact that Dieseruvwe, who turns 30 on Thursday, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign a new deal. While he might sometimes look frustrated, questions over his attitude and effort are unfounded. With Pools looking set to miss out on a play-off place once again, fans are more frustrated than ever and a number of the squad have found themselves in the firing line of late. Yet Dieseruvwe insists he relishes the pressure.

"I don't know if there's been more pressure," he said.

"Every game, I put the same amount of pressure on myself to go out and perform well and score goals. I had a good season last season with all the goals, but ultimately they didn't really mean anything. There were a lot of goals but there wasn't much substance in the end because we didn't get promoted, that was our aim. I would be happy to score fewer goals if it meant we got more points, the most important thing is the team.

"If we're winning games and I'm scoring goals, then great. If I'm scoring goals and we aren't winning, then it's the same kind of disappointing feeling. The pressure is still there, but I try to use it to my advantage."