Hartlepool United target completes loan switch from Leeds United to Motherwell
Leeds United Under-23s midfielder Stuart McKinstry has joined Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on a season-long loan.
McKinstry heads back to Fir Park, where he began his career, following interest from Hartlepool United this summer.
Pools are believed to have been monitoring McKinstry’s position at Elland Road before the youngster has now completed a switch to the Scottish side.
McKinstry has one-year left on his deal with the Premier League club but remains in high regard at Elland Road.
“I’ve worked with Stuart before and know exactly what he is capable of,” Motherwell manager Steven Hammell said.
“He has progressed in his time down south and having the experience of being in and around the first-team has been beneficial for him.
“He is an excellent addition to the squad and I look forward to seeing what he produces this season.”
Meanwhile, Pools boss Paul Hartley remains in the market for attacking additions after his side were held to a goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers in midweek.