The Bluebirds have announced Pete Wild as their new manager after the 38-year-old left National League Halifax this week following their play-off defeat to Chesterfield.

Wild spent almost three years in charge of the Shaymen and had been linked with Pools last year following Dave Challinor’s decision to move to Stockport County.

Wild had been in contention for the role before remaining at the Shay where he would lead Halifax to fourth place as Graeme Lee took over at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Barrow have appointed Hartlepool United target Pete Wild as their new manager. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Pools chairman Raj Singh has been an admirer of Wild but must now look elsewhere after League Two rivals Barrow completed their move.

Barrow finished just six points above the relegation zone in League Two having won 10 of their 46 games.

Wild heads to Holker Street on a three year deal in place of Phil Brown who took charge of the final nine games of the season.

“He’s a manager who has been on our radar for some time due to the phenomenal job he’s done over the past three years at FC Halifax Town,” said chairman Paul Hornby.

“He’s not only a good young coach, but he can spot and develop young players. He’s exactly the type of manager we were after.”