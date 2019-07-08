Hartlepool United target Scott Barrow agrees new deal at Gateshead
Left-back Scott Barrow has agreed a new one-year deal at Gateshead Football Club after Hartlepool United failed to reignite their interest in the Welshman.
Barrow was set to sign for Pools last summer but instead opted to stay loyal to the Heed and agree a new deal as club captain.
Following Gateshead’s demotion to the National League North, the Welshaman had to weigh up his options as he was keen to stay in the north east and would have been interested in a move to the Super 6 Stadium.
Many Poolies were keen for United to sign the 30-year-old full-back this summer but the club didn’t come back in for the player as he’s now chosen to sign a for a third year at the International Stadium.
Former Middlesbrough left-back Andrew Taylor is thought to be on Pools’ radar though no progress has been made as of yet.