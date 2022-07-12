Pools are believed to be one of a number of clubs interested in the Rangers winger with Football Scotland reporting the 20-year-old’s status is set to be revealed this week.

Pools boss Paul Hartley has expressed his desire to strengthen the attacking ranks within his squad a number of times in recent weeks after making an initial breakthrough with another Rangers winger in Jake Hastie.

Hastie completed a permanent switch to the Suit Direct Stadium but Hartley may well be going back to the Glasgow club for another of their prospects.

IN DEMAND: Josh McPake is set to confirm his Rangers loan exit with several clubs interested. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

McPake enjoyed his most productive time away from Ibrox when on loan at Harrogate Town in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign scoring four times in 23 appearances.

The winger, who can operate on either flank, has had several loan spells away from Rangers including with Dundee, Morecambe and last season with Tranmere Rovers where he made 14 appearances.

The 20-year-old has a lengthy list of admirers with reports suggesting he has been attracting interest in his native Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Queens Park and Dundee while Pools are part of a League Two quintet to have been credited with an interest along with Carlisle United, AFC Wimbledon, Stevenage and Crawley Town.

McPake has been involved with the first team at Ibrox during pre-season training but has not made the trip to Portugal with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.