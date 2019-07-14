Hartlepool United team news ahead of Middlesbrough friendly
Hartlepool United have named a strong starting XI to take on Middlesbrough for their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer and their first at the Super 6 Stadium (1pm kick-off).
Fraser Kerr returns to the side after missing out the previous two friendlies with an ankle injury while trialist Jason Kennedy will be given the chance to continue to impress against his former club.
All six of Craig Hignett’s summer signings will line-up against the Championship outfit with Ben Killip returning in goal and Michael Raynes set to lead the team out.
Gime Toure and Nicke Kabamba got off the mark in pre-season at Newton Aycliffe last Tuesday and will get the chance to continue their partnership this afternoon.
Luke Molyneux is Pools’ top scorer and stand-out performer in pre-season so far with four goals so it will be interesting to see how he fares against significantly stronger opposition.
Gus Mafuta will also line-up alongside Kennedy and Gavan Holohan in the middle of the park.
Mark Kitching (back) has been rested while the game has came too soon for Ryan Donaldson (calf) and Myles Anderson (mouth). Luke Williams (knee) is reportedly ready to play though Hignett is remaining patient with the player as he awaits his return after a year on the sidelines.
The initial impression looking at Hartlepool’s line-up is that Hignett is fielding one of his strongest sides against Boro who have also named a very strong starting-11.
Pools: Killip, Kioso, Kerr, Raynes, Richardson, Mafuta, Kennedy, Holohan, Toure, Molyneux, Kabamba.
Subs: Young, Cunningham, Noble, Featherstone, Bale, Hawkes, James, Muir, Shepherd, Webster.