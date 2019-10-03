Gime Toure of Hartlepool United in action during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Woking at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Myles Anderson (concussion), Luke Williams (knee), Luke Molyneux (leg), Fraser Kerr (foot) and Zach Hemming (back) all remain sidelined.

Top scorer Gime Toure is set to feature after picking up a knock during Saturday’s draw at Eastleigh while Ryan Donaldson and Nicky Featherstone have served their respective suspensions.

Hignett commented: “Gime is all right, well he better be because he was at the Tottenham v Bayern Munich game on Tuesday night because his mate plays for Tottenham!

“He did take a knock but it was only a little bang so two days rest and he’s fine.

“Fraser Kerr has been on the grass and might join in with some light training but nothing that will change things for Saturday.

“Maybe on Wednesday we might have Fraser back but I don’t see any one else being fit for the Stockport game.

Zach is back having treatment at Middlesbrough, I don’t think it’s a long term thing with his back but we’ll just have to wait and see.

“Luke [Williams] will be on the grass this week running. Luke Molyneux is still a bit off and Myles is still struggling with his concussion.

On Anderson’s concussion which has seen the defender sidelined for six-weeks and counting, Hignett added: “To be fair to him, he had a really bad concussion about 18-months ago and he had problems with it and he feel similar with this one after Chorley.

“Myles had a really good season last year but he’s missed all of pre-season and played in one game where he got the concussion so I feel sorry for him because he’s a good pro and he does everything right, he’s just been unfortunate but he needs minutes in his legs sooner rather than later.

“He trained for two or three days then didn’t feel right which and we’ve got to follow the protocol with that.