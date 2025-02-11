Hartlepool United team news as defender Tom Parkes returns to the side for Tuesday's visit of Tamworth

Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes is back in the Pools side for this evening's visit of Tamworth.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old, who has been one of his side's most consistent and impressive performers this season, missed Saturday's win over Sutton with a knee injury. Head coach Anthony Limbrick has already proven he is unafraid of making big decisions and the Australian has made another bold call, dropping David Ferguson despite his excellent performance in South London.

After travelling well over 1,000 miles to the likes of Wealdstone, Braintree, Barnet and Sutton since the turn of the year, Pools are set to begin a run of three home games in the next seven days this evening. Having come from behind to beat in-form Sutton, who tasted defeat for the first time in nine matches, on Saturday, Pools are looking to use their statement win in South London as a springboard from which to launch their assault on the National League play-off places. With Tamworth, who are 15th and nine points clear of the relegation zone, Maidenhead, who are just a point above the bottom four, and Altrincham, one of their direct play-off rivals, visiting the Prestige Group Stadium in the space of a week, Pools know that a considerable points haul from the next three matches will see them emerge as genuine promotion contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limbrick, who became the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade when he replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence last week, likes to be unpredictable and certainly sprang something of a surprise when he switched to three at the back in South London.

Parkes, who has featured in 28 of his side's 30 National League games so far this term, has been restored to the team in place of David Ferguson after recovering from a knee injury. Picture by Frank Reid.

Parkes, who missed Saturday's game with a knee problem, returns to the side. Luke Charman replaces Jack Hunter, who impressed at the weekend, in the evening’s other change. Young goalkeeper Owen Foster, who signed on a short-term loan deal from Championship strugglers Hull City, makes his first appearance on the Pools bench. Joel Dixon, who returned to squad for the first time in five months at the weekend following an anterior cruciate ligament injury, misses out after suffering a minor setback in his recovery.