Cairns has been brought in on a seven day emergency loan deal after Killip picked up an injury which is understood to have left him on crutches earlier in the week while backup goalkeeper Letheren is also injured.

Cairns is one of five changes to Keith Curle’s side from the 3-1 defeat at Barrow a week ago to take on Harrogate for a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

Among those changes sees the welcome return of defender Rollin Menayese who has missed 10 games in all competitions. Callum Cooke and Clarke Oduor are back in the starting line-up while striker Josh Umerah returns from suspension.

Alex Cairns starts in place of Ben Killip for Hartlepool United. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Euan Murray and Theo Robinson drop out of the squad altogether as three of the club’s academy feature on the bench.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Cairns, Tumilty, Menayese, Ferguson, Oduor, Sylla, Featherstone, Cooke, Missilou, Hastie, Umerah