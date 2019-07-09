Hartlepool United team news v Newton Aycliffe: Killip and Smith absent, Kennedy on the bench
Hartlepool United’s team news for their third pre-season friendly against Newton Aycliffe is in.
Teenage goalkeeper Brad Young is set to play the full 90-minutes at Moore Lane with new Pools number 1 Ben Killip not in the matchday squad.
Killip took a knock to the head in Saturday’s 6-0 win over Shildon though it was always thought to be Craig Hignett’s plan to rest Killip for tonight’s match.
Jason Kennedy will be looking to continue his impressive trial spell from the bench while Saturday’s trialist goalscorer Liam Smith is not involved.
Fraser Kerr, Myles Anderson, Ryan Donaldson and Luke Williams are the other senior absentees from the squad.
Hignett will likely give the majority of tonight’s starting XI a full hour before making any wholesale changes.
Pools line-up: Young, Richardson, Raynes, Cunningham, Kitching, Featherstone, Noble, Bale, Hawkes, James, Muir.
Subs: Kioso, Mafuta, Webster, Kennedy, Holohan, Molyneux, Kabamba, Toure, Shepherd