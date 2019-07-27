Hartlepool United team news versus Macclesfield Town
The team news is in for Hartlepool United’s final pre-season friendly at home to Macclesfield Town.
Manager Craig Hignett has named a strong starting XI that isn’t expected to be too far away in terms of personnel to the one he picks to start the National League season against Sutton United on August 3. Expected starters Liam Noble, Jason Kennedy and Fraser Kerr won’t play any part.
After his eye-catching cameo return in last Saturday’s win over Sheffield United under-23s, Luke Williams has not been able to maintain his place in the matchday squad in what is likely to be another precaution taken by Hignett.
Though, with injuries to attacking midfield players Josh Hawkes and Luke Molyneux keeping them sidelined for the opening matches of the season, Williams’ latest set-back comes as a bit of a blow to Pools.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Hartlepool line-up: Killip, Kioso, Raynes, Cunningham, Crichlow-Noble, Mafuta, Featherstone, Holohan, Muir, Toure, Kabamba.
Subs: Young, Richardson, Kitching, Bale, James