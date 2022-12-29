Sterry went down soon after Mansfield’s Ollie Hawkins had put the Stags in front to cancel out Hartlepool’s first half lead handed to them by Jack Hamilton.

Hawkins converted low from George Lapslie’s cross shortly after Rhys Oates had scored on his return to the Suit Direct Stadium to level the scores early in the second half with Sterry forced exit adding to Keith Curle’s woes.

Sterry made his return from a lengthy lay-off in the 2-0 win over Crawley Town before completing consecutive 90 minutes for the first time since August against Rochdale on Boxing Day.

Jamie Sterry came off injured during Hartlepool United's defeat to Mansfield Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

But Pools will now face a wait over Sterry’s fitness ahead over another huge fixture to begin the new year.

“We’ll find out tomorrow. He came off with a groin problem and a sore back so we’ll assess it,” Curle told The Mail.

“Jamie has come back, he’s played two 90’s, ideally we were looking for a 60 and an 80 but he’s given us two 90’s. It might have been a game too much but Jamie understands his body so we’ll listen to Jamie and we’ll assess it tomorrow.”

And asked whether there was a temptation to leave Sterry out ahead of the clash with Harrogate, given his recent return from injury, Curle highlighted the meeting with Mansfield as just as good an opportunity to gain three points for his side.

“We thought there was an opportunity for us to gain points tonight and his first half showing I thought he did very well. Both wing-backs did well in the first half, their distances were better and they operated higher up the pitch,” said Curle.

“We’re playing against a team fifth or sixth in the league and they didn’t cause us a lot of problems. We needed a little bit more quality but they didn’t cause us a lot of problems.