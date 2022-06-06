Hartley’s arrival from Scottish side Cove Rangers has been well received by supporters with many declaring it as an exciting and ambitious approach by the club.

Hartley will begin work when he returns from holiday at the end of this week with just two weeks until players return for pre-season.

Hartley will have plenty of work to do when it comes to the recruitment side of things at the Suit Direct Stadium with Gary Liddle’s confirmed exit another blow to an already depleted squad ahead of the new season.

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan celebrated promotion back to the Football League with Grimsby Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And here, at The Mail, we look at some of latest stories from the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools interested in Rangers midfielder

There can be no denying Hartley will need to be active this summer as he looks to reshape and develop the Pools squad.

And one name being linked from elsewhere with a potential switch to the Suit Direct Stadium is Rangers winger Josh McPake.

Rangers midfielder Josh McPake spent the second half of the season on loan with Tranmere Rovers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The youngster has had several loan moves in recent years including during the second half of this season at Tranmere Rovers.

McPake enjoyed his most productive time away from Ibrox last season when on-loan at Harrogate Town scoring four times in 23 appearances.

The 20-year-old has been attracting interest in his native Scotland with reports suggesting Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Queens Park are keen on securing his services next season.

But Pools may also face competition from League Two rivals Carlisle United with Paul Simpson believed to be interested in bringing the Rangers man to Brunton Park.

McPake would be one of a number of signings needed by Hartley ahead of the new season next month with the new Pools boss expected to revisit Scotland in the transfer market throughout the summer.

Former Carlisle United man linked

Another name to have been mentioned with Pools is former Carlisle striker Cedwyn Scott.

Scott enjoyed a stellar year for National League North champions Gateshead after a troubled six month spell at Brunton Park.

Scott was part of Dundee’s youth set-up towards the end of Hartley’s time as manager at Dens Park in 2016 with reports elsewhere suggesting the striker could be on the new Pools boss’ radar.

Any move for Scott would command a fee however, much like his former teammate Macaulay Langstaff who recently joined Notts County for an undisclosed sum after scoring 32 times for the Heed this season.

Former midfielder claims promotion success

It was another memorable weekend for former Pools midfielder Gavan Holohan after the Irishman celebrated a second successive promotion back to the Football League as part of the Grimsby Town team who beat Solihull Moors in the National League play-off final.

Holohan was part of the Pools side who celebrated promotion success over Torquay United 12 months ago and after leaving the Suit Direct Stadium for the Mariners earlier this year the 30-year-old, who remains hugely popular among Pools fans, repeated the feat at West Ham’s London Stadium.