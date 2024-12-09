Hartlepool United have been drawn away to Sutton United in the fourth round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

Pools, who have never progressed beyond the fourth round, will still need to get past Tamworth if they're to set up a trip to South London.

The two sides had been scheduled to meet at the weekend but the adverse weather caused by Storm Darragh led to the fixture being postponed.

Lennie Lawrence and his team will now try and book their place in the fourth round on Tuesday evening.

Steve Morrison's Sutton currently sit seventh in the National League table having won their last three matches.

A whole host of National League clubs were dumped out of the competition on Saturday, meaning sides like Pools and Tamworth will fancy their chances of progressing to the latter stages.

Oldham were beaten by Northern Premier League side Stockton, Solihull Moors lost to Radcliffe and Halifax were knocked out by Basford United on penalties.

If Pools progress, then their fourth round tie will take place on the weekend of Saturday, January 4. More than £5,000 is up for grabs for the winners of the fourth round matches.