Hartlepool United to face Wycombe Wanderers at home in FA Cup first round draw
Hartlepool United will face League One Wycombe Wanderers in the first round of the FA Cup.
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 1:30 pm
The draw was made on Sunday lunchtime, with Pools handed a home draw.
The Vic has become a fortress this season with Pools unbeaten on home soil so far this season, as Dave Challinor’s side enjoy a return to the Football League.
The first round fixtures take place on the weekend of November 6, with the exact time to be confirmed once TV fixtures have been decided ahead of the firs round.