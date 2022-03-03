Pools have, so far, enjoyed an excellent return to the fourth tier of English football after their dramatic penalty shootout victory over Torquay United last season in the National League promotion final at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate stadium.

Graeme Lee’s side are currently 14 points above the relegation zone in League Two as league football looks set to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium for the 2022-23 campaign.

And not only that, Lee’s side have also enjoyed a memorable FA Cup run where they reached the fourth round to face Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last month in front of almost 5,000 travelling supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United will hold an awards ceremony in May at Sedgefield's Hardwick Hall hotel. 15-02-2022 Picture by FRANK REID

Things could get even better for Pools as they get set to host Rotherham United in the semi-final of the Papa John’s Trophy next week with a place at Wembley up for grabs and the club have announced they will celebrate the season with an awards ceremony in May.

The event, which will take place at Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall hotel, will host the end of season player awards as well as provide entertainment, guests and a three course meal for those in attendance.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 1 at 6.30pm following Pools’ penultimate fixture of the season at Scunthorpe United on Saturday, April 30.

Supporters are invited to join the club in their celebrations with prices listed at £1,250 for a table of 10 guests (£125 for an individual ticket).

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.