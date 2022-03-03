Hartlepool United announce player of the year award ceremony
Hartlepool United will celebrate their first season back in the Football League with an awards ceremony in May.
Pools have, so far, enjoyed an excellent return to the fourth tier of English football after their dramatic penalty shootout victory over Torquay United last season in the National League promotion final at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate stadium.
Graeme Lee’s side are currently 14 points above the relegation zone in League Two as league football looks set to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium for the 2022-23 campaign.
And not only that, Lee’s side have also enjoyed a memorable FA Cup run where they reached the fourth round to face Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last month in front of almost 5,000 travelling supporters.
Things could get even better for Pools as they get set to host Rotherham United in the semi-final of the Papa John’s Trophy next week with a place at Wembley up for grabs and the club have announced they will celebrate the season with an awards ceremony in May.
The event, which will take place at Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall hotel, will host the end of season player awards as well as provide entertainment, guests and a three course meal for those in attendance.
The ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 1 at 6.30pm following Pools’ penultimate fixture of the season at Scunthorpe United on Saturday, April 30.
Supporters are invited to join the club in their celebrations with prices listed at £1,250 for a table of 10 guests (£125 for an individual ticket).