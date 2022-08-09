Paul Hartley’s side travel to Ewood Park to take on the Championship outfit just weeks after hosting Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men at the Suit Direct Stadium in pre-season.

Pools suffered a narrow defeat in that friendly last month thanks to Jack Vale’s late winner.

Since then, Pools have opened their League Two campaign with a defeat and a draw in their first two games.

Having suffered a heavy loss at Walsall on the opening weekend of the season, Pools bounced back to claim a creditable draw with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Rovers have won both of their Championship fixtures and are the only team with maximum points from their first two games of the season.

Both sides are expected to mix things up with their team selection at Ewood Park and here, at The Mail, we predicted eight changes for Hartley’s side.

Kyle Letheren Letheren was brought in as a goalkeeping coach as well as back-up to Ben Killip but could get an opportunity at Ewood Park.

Jamie Sterry Sterry made his first start for Pools since the pre-season defeat to Hibernian at the weekend and this could be an opportunity to continue building up minutes for the full-back.

Rollin Menayese Menayese enjoyed a solid debut for Pools in keeping a clean sheet against AFC Wimbledon. We predict he may continue in defence against Blackburn.

Euan Murray Murray is another who missed a large part of pre-season with the Carabao Cup tie perhaps an opportunity to continue to build his match fitness up after a good display against AFC Wimbledon.