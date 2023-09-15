Hartlepool United begin a busy period in the National League with the visit of Woking to the Suit Direct Stadium.

John Askey will be looking for a response from his side after their second half capitulation against Oxford City last time out having suffered a 5-2 defeat at Marsh Lane.

The result leaves Pools fourth in the division ahead of a run of seven games over the course of the next three weeks.

And that begins with Woking who make the trip to the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend.

A win for Askey’s side will not only see them bounce back from that defeat at Oxford but will also see them maintain their 100 per cent home record to start the season having won all four games on home soil so far.

Askey will be hoping the likes of Emmanuel Onariase and Kieran Wallace are fit to make the squad having been dealing with an injury and illness respectively as we predict our starting line-up:

1 . Pete Jameson Jameson made a big impression on his home debut last time out at the Suit Direct Stadium and will be looking to bounce back from the five conceded against Oxford City.

2 . Charlie Seaman Seaman should continue in the right wing-back role for Hartlepool.

3 . Luke Hendrie Bradford City loanee Hendrie is set to continue on the right of three central defenders.