Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Woking in the National League. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Woking in the National League. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Woking in the National League. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United to make one change for Woking clash as ex-Notts County defender returns in predicted XI photo gallery

Hartlepool United begin a busy period in the National League with the visit of Woking to the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

John Askey will be looking for a response from his side after their second half capitulation against Oxford City last time out having suffered a 5-2 defeat at Marsh Lane.

The result leaves Pools fourth in the division ahead of a run of seven games over the course of the next three weeks.

And that begins with Woking who make the trip to the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend.

A win for Askey’s side will not only see them bounce back from that defeat at Oxford but will also see them maintain their 100 per cent home record to start the season having won all four games on home soil so far.

Askey will be hoping the likes of Emmanuel Onariase and Kieran Wallace are fit to make the squad having been dealing with an injury and illness respectively as we predict our starting line-up:

Jameson made a big impression on his home debut last time out at the Suit Direct Stadium and will be looking to bounce back from the five conceded against Oxford City. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Pete Jameson

Jameson made a big impression on his home debut last time out at the Suit Direct Stadium and will be looking to bounce back from the five conceded against Oxford City. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID

Seaman should continue in the right wing-back role for Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Charlie Seaman

Seaman should continue in the right wing-back role for Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

Bradford City loanee Hendrie is set to continue on the right of three central defenders. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Luke Hendrie

Bradford City loanee Hendrie is set to continue on the right of three central defenders. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Onariase has been dealing with a slight injury concern but is likely to continue in defence against Woking. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase has been dealing with a slight injury concern but is likely to continue in defence against Woking. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

