Pools are searching for their first win of the season and will be looking to make amends following a 4-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn Rovers in midweek.
Paul Hartley made seven changes to the side who drew with AFC Wimbledon last time out in the league and here, at The Mail, we predict our starting XI at Sixfields with the Pools boss set to ring the changes once more.
1. Ben Killip
The Pools No.1 started in the defeat against Blackburn Rovers and will continue in goal at Northampton Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Jamie Sterry
Sterry made his first start of the season against AFC Wimbledon and completed the full 90 minutes before being rested at Blackburn. The full-back is expected to return for Pools at Sixfields. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Rollin Menayese
Menayese has formed part of a back three over the last week and we predict Paul Hartley to continue with the Walsall loanee against Northampton. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Alex Lacey
Lacey was rested at Blackburn Rovers having been dealing with a niggling injury but is expected to return to the side this weekend. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid