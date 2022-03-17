Graeme Lee’s side will be looking to end the week on a better note after failing to capitalise on back-to-back home fixtures against Leyton Orient and Bradford City.

Pools were held by Leyton Orient at the weekend before falling to a late defeat against the Bantams on Tuesday.

And now they come up against a Newport side who are hitting their stride as they moved into the top three following the midweek win over Carlisle United at Brunton Park.

Lee has rotated his squad this week with the likes of Omar Bogle and Luke Molyneux both starting games on the bench as he juggles a tough schedule.

And the Pools boss has injury concerns ahead of the trip to South Wales with midfielders Mark Shelton, Joe White and Gavan Holohan all likely to miss out.

But here is how we predict Pools to line-up at Rodney Parade.

1. Ben Killip Killip has produced some of his best form of the season in recent weeks and should start in goal for Pools at Newport County. Picture by Martin Swinney Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry continues to get the nod over Reagan Ogle in our starting XI despite what would be his third appearance in six days. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne is expected to continue in the Pools defence. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina put in another strong showing despite defeat to Bradford City in midweek. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales