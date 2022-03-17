Hartlepool United complete a busy week as they travel to face Newport County at Rodney Parade. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United to make three changes from Bradford City defeat as former Doncster Rovers, Portsmouth and Cardiff City striker returns for Graeme Lee's side in predicted XI for Newport County clash

Hartlepool United complete a busy week as they head to Newport County on Friday night.

By Joe Ramage
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:07 pm

Graeme Lee’s side will be looking to end the week on a better note after failing to capitalise on back-to-back home fixtures against Leyton Orient and Bradford City.

Pools were held by Leyton Orient at the weekend before falling to a late defeat against the Bantams on Tuesday.

And now they come up against a Newport side who are hitting their stride as they moved into the top three following the midweek win over Carlisle United at Brunton Park.

Lee has rotated his squad this week with the likes of Omar Bogle and Luke Molyneux both starting games on the bench as he juggles a tough schedule.

And the Pools boss has injury concerns ahead of the trip to South Wales with midfielders Mark Shelton, Joe White and Gavan Holohan all likely to miss out.

But here is how we predict Pools to line-up at Rodney Parade.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Ben Killip

Killip has produced some of his best form of the season in recent weeks and should start in goal for Pools at Newport County. Picture by Martin Swinney

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry continues to get the nod over Reagan Ogle in our starting XI despite what would be his third appearance in six days. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne

Byrne is expected to continue in the Pools defence. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina

Odusina put in another strong showing despite defeat to Bradford City in midweek. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Cardiff CityBradford CityPortsmouthRichard Mennear
Next Page
Page 1 of 3