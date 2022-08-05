Pools were heavily beaten at Walsall last week as the Paul Hartley era got off to a disappointing start.

The Saddlers cruised to a 4-0 win at the Poundland Bescot Stadium to leave Hartley ‘shocked’ by the level of performance from his team.

But Pools will be looking to bounce straight back when they host recently relegated AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Dons are under new management themselves after slipping out of League One last season with former Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson in charge.

And they began life in League Two with a win over Gillingham at Plough Lane in their season opener.

Hartley handed out eight debuts in his starting XI a week ago and could hand out another this weekend following the arrival of Mohamad Sylla.

And here we predict our starting XI as Pools return to home soil.

1. Ben Killip Despite conceding four times Killip gave a solid display at Walsall where the scoreline would have been much higher but for a number of excellent saves.

2. Reghan Tumilty It was a debut to forget for Tumilty but a strong pre-season could earn him another chance while Jamie Sterry continues to build up his match fitness after coming on as a substitute in the final 15 minutes last week.

3. Euan Murray Murray played his first full 90 minutes since the pre-season defeat to Hibernian last week and will be hoping for a much quieter afternoon than he had at Walsall.

4. Alex Lacey Lacey was pretty much an ever-present for Pools in pre-season and continued that at Walsall. The defender is tipped to start again this weekend.