Hartlepool United to provide 'tough' test for Guiseley in FA Youth Cup
Hartlepool’s academy has seen some change this week after the exit of Andy Lowe to League Two side Wrexham followed by Ian McGuckin’s appointment as the club’s new academy manager.
And McGuckin will take his side with that title for the first time tonight when Pools’ youngsters travel to Guiseley looking to continue their positive start to the season.
Pools booked their spot in the third qualifying round with a comprehensive 5-1 win over Blyth Spartans – their reward being a trip to Nethermoor Park.
And McGuckin’s side will face an in-form Lions team who have already scored an impressive 21 goals without reply so far in the competition – their latest coming in a 7-0 win over Gainsborough Trinity in the second qualifying round.
But Guiseley boss Dave Currie believes his side will face a tougher test against Hartlepool.
Currie told Guiseley’s club website: “It is going to be a tough game for us. We have to go in there and just give it a go. We are not under any illusions that it will be an easy game, but we have to show some fight and show some character, work hard and hopefully get the result that we require.”
“We have done well [in the FA Youth Cup] so far. We have played well but I still think we can play better.”
Currie also confessed that he is a big fan of the FA Youth Cup competition and believes it is a great opportunity for young players to make a name for themselves.
“The FA Youth Cup is a great competition. It is excellent [the experience] and we always look forward to it,” he said.
“The players know how much it means and there have been a lot of players who have moved on from the academy and the catalyst for that has been the FA Youth Cup.”
Hartlepool’s academy side will be hoping they can go one better than last season when they were knocked out in the first round by Accrington Stanley.