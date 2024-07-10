Hartlepool United to travel to Yeovil Town on the opening day of the new National League season
Pools will travel to Somerset on Saturday, August 10th, to take on a Glovers side who are back in the fifth tier after winning the National League South title last term.
Sarll spent the best part of three years at Huish Park, leading Yeovil to the National League play-offs during his first season in charge.
Pools will welcome Southend to Victoria Park for the first home game of the new campaign on August 17th, with supporters hoping for a livelier affair than last season's stalemate.
Pools travel to Tamworth, another of the newly-promoted sides, on Tuesday, August 20th, and visit Woking, where Sarll spent much of the last two seasons, on August 26th.
Sarll and his side will take on the two relegated teams within a week of one another, travelling to Forest Green Rovers on September 28th and hosting Sutton the following Saturday, October 5th.
Pools visit York, always a popular away day, on November 9th and will have the chance to avenge last season's 7-1 drubbing at the hands of local rivals Gateshead on Boxing Day.
Oldham are set to visit Victoria Park on New Year's Day, Pools host York on March 1st and welcome last season's beaten play-off finalists Solihull Moors on March 15th.
Pools have been handed what looks to be a tough end to the season, making the long trip to Dagenham and Redbridge on April 12th and travelling to Oldham on Friday, April 18th.
Gateshead are the scheduled visitors on Monday, April 21st while Pools will travel to Rochdale on Saturday, April 26th, the final away day of the season and a chance for supporters to follow their side kitted out in fancy dress, one of the club's most popular traditions.
Pools will conclude their season with the visit of Forest Green Rovers, expected to be among the favourites, on Monday, May 5th.
