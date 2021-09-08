Hartlepool United top scorer Tyler Burey has this message for fans after injury blow
Hartlepool United top scorer Tyler Burey has told fans he will come back ‘stronger’ after his injury blow.
Burey has made a fine start to life at Pools on loan from Millwall with three goals and an assist in his first four League Two starts.
But a hamstring injury picked up during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park means he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following results of a scan on Monday morning.
Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor speculated that the young winger could be out for up to 12 weeks.
As a result, Pools’ forward line will require a reshuffle heading in to Saturday’s clash against Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off).
Posting on his Instagram page, Burey said: “Thank you for all the well wishes, gutted to of picked up injury with my start at Hartlepool.
"Hard to process my feelings into words but it’s just a part of the game you can’t control, the comeback is on & I will be back stronger @hartlepoolunited.”