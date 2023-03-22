News you can trust since 1877
Theo Robinson is one of a number of players to have left Hartlepool United this season. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
Hartlepool United transfer failings: 11 summer signings who've already left including ex-Celtic and Leeds United youngsters - photo gallery

Hartlepool United have seen a huge turnover of players this season.

By Joe Ramage
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:34 GMT

After Paul Hartley brought in 17 new faces in the summer, Keith Curle added 15 more following his arrival in late September through to February before his departure from the club.

In total, 32 players have come through the doors at the Suit Direct Stadium this season whether by loan, permanent transfer or as a free agent.

And here we look at 11 of those players who have already since left the club:

Cairns was brought in on an emergency loan deal for the FA Cup second round tie with Harrogate Town. Pools tried to bring the goalkeeper back to the club in January before he opted for a move to Salford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Alex Cairns

Cairns was brought in on an emergency loan deal for the FA Cup second round tie with Harrogate Town. Pools tried to bring the goalkeeper back to the club in January before he opted for a move to Salford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Paterson arrived from Celtic in the summer but after struggling during the first half of the campaign he was loaned out to Cove Rangers to rejoin former manager Paul Hartley in January. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

2. Brody Paterson

Paterson arrived from Celtic in the summer but after struggling during the first half of the campaign he was loaned out to Cove Rangers to rejoin former manager Paul Hartley in January. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver

Tumilty became Hartlepool's second signing of the summer and, owing to several injuries, he was a regular throughout the first half of the season. The defender reached a mutual termination of his contract in January before moving to Hamilton Academical. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Reghan Tumilty

Tumilty became Hartlepool's second signing of the summer and, owing to several injuries, he was a regular throughout the first half of the season. The defender reached a mutual termination of his contract in January before moving to Hamilton Academical. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Menayese's loan spell with Hartlepool was cut short after an injury picked up in the defeat to Carlisle United. The defender has since returned to parent club Walsall to continue his rehabilitation. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Rollin Menayese

Menayese's loan spell with Hartlepool was cut short after an injury picked up in the defeat to Carlisle United. The defender has since returned to parent club Walsall to continue his rehabilitation. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Page 1 of 3
