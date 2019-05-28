Hartlepool United transfer latest as D Day looms for out-of-contract four

D Day is looming for Hartlepool United's out-of-contract stars.

Scott Loach, Luke Williams, Carl Magnay, Nicky Featherstone and Liam Noble are all yet to agree extensions to their current Pools deals, but movement is expected this week.

Noble was one of the stand out performers for Pools last season after his arrival on a free transfer.

He netted 13 goals in his debut season and his representative remains in negotiations to add another year to his deal, just like Ryan Donaldson, Myles Anderson and Gavan Holohan before him.

The future of Loach, Magnay and Williams is less certain but Featherstone is expected to stay on at the Super 6 Stadium.

Meanwhile, the club have distanced themselves from a move for former Newcastle United forward Adam Campbell.

The former England youth international fits the bill with regards Hignett's recruitment policy, given he's from the North East but he is understood to not be on Pools' radar this summer, despite his release by Notts County.