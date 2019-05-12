Hartlepool United transfer latest: Craig Hignett reveals contract offers to key players

Craig Hignett has revealed that offers have been made to some of Hartlepool United's out-of-contract players.

The vast majority of Pools' first-team squad see their current contracts expire this summer, and Hignett is expected to allow several players to move on at the end of their deals.

But there are also a number of key man that the Hartlepool boss would like to keep at the Super 6 Stadium and he has already offered them fresh terms ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Hignett, though, knows that some may need some persuading to remain at the club - but has warned that he will not wait around for them to sign on the dotted line.

"I have had meetings with a few players and we have offered a few people contracts," he said, in the first instalment of a summer blog on the club's official website.

"Some people you have to talk around, others have received offers and we’re waiting to hear back but there is a timeframe on those and I won’t hang around forever.

"We have a plan of where we want to go and we would like to get our business done sooner rather than later but, knowing how this time of year works, players will be players and they will want to tie everything up and see what’s happening so you often have to be patient."

While talks have already begun with the players that Hignett is keen to retain, there have been no details of the players set to be released by the club.

That isn't usual, with Pools not announcing such details until a fortnight after the end of the season last year, and Hignett admits that announcements will be made only once details are fully confirmed.

"I know there are lots of you asking about the Club’s retained list and I appreciate how interested you all are in that," he added.

"All I can say is that we’re working on things behind the scenes and we are all really happy with the progress we are making.

"I promise that the minute we have some confirmed information to share, we’ll get it out to the fans."