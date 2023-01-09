Hartlepool United transfer news: Ex-Sunderland defender reacts after signing permanent deal

The 34-year-old centre back and former Sunderland youngster has rejoined the struggling League Two side on a permanent deal after recently leaving Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC.

The defender has signed a short-term contract until the end of the season. He has spent the past week training with Pools and the move has now been agreed.

Hartley, who will wear number 39, said: “I’m not here for the comfort of home. I’m here to help this team progress.

Peter Hartley in his previous spell for Hartlepool United.

"I’ve seen more than enough that we can get out of this situation. I have some great memories from my time here and 10 years on, I am just as hungry to create some more success.”

The move is subject to international clearance.

Pools boss Keith Curle said: “Peter has been training with us over the last week and we can see he's a leader, a good character and the boy can still play. His experience will certainly help us and we are looking forward to seeing Peter on the pitch.”

Hartley, a former Pools captain, made over 180 appearances for Hartlepool when joining the club from Sunderland in 2009 and spent four years at the Suit Direct Stadium before moving to Stevenage in 2013.

Since then, Hartley has spent time with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool and Motherwell before his most recent spell in the Indian Super League with Jamshedpur.