Hartlepool United transfer news: Five defensive options Pools should consider in January

Injuries to the likes of Rollin Menayese, Alex Lacey, Jamie Sterry and Mouhamed Niang at various times have left Pools desperately short at the back, with Curle having to make ends meet and starting players out of position.

Pools only have three central defenders at the club, with squad depth right across their rearguard positions being a real issue at Victoria Park.

Curle has expressed his interests in diving into the free agent market, so we’ve identified five defenders that Pools should consider trying to grab for free or on loan.

Hartlepool United manager Keith Curle. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

Paul Downing

First on our list is veteran centre-back Downing, who could provide the stability and experience needed in this leaky Pools defence.

Downing was at League One side Portsmouth last season, but after making only two appearances for Pompey, he was sent out on loan to League Two side Rochdale, where he played 10 times.

The centre-back was then released by Pompey after his return. But with over 295 games to his name, and still only 31, he could provide Pools with the experience they need going into a relegation dogfight.

Joe Maguire

The versatile Maguire – younger brother of England defender Harry - has been a free agent since being released by Tranmere Rovers back in June.

Having come through Liverpool’s youth ranks, Maguire Jr has played for Leyton Orient, Fleetwood Town, Crawley Town and Accrington Stanley as well as Tranmere.

Although the 26-year-old’s main position is left-back, Maguire is also comfortable at centre-back, which could make him appealing to Curle, as Pools deal with injuries in multiple positions.

Timi Odusina

There may be a case for bringing a familiar face back to The Vic in the shape of centre-back Odusina.

Odusina left Pools at the start of the summer transfer window for fellow League Two side Bradford City, but has since only made four league appearances for The Bantams.

That is in contrast to last season at Pools, where Odusina was a near ever-present and became a fans’ favourite.

In terms of low-risk signings, Curle should consider Odusina, while the player himself should welcome the opportunity to play regular football again.

Jonathan Dinzeyi

Another free agent, centre-back Dinzeyi spent time in his teens at both Arsenal and Tottenham’s academies, before being sent out on loan by the Gunners to Carlisle United.

After just four appearances for the Cumbrians last season, he was recalled by the Gunners in January, but then released in June.

Although the young centre-back hasn’t had much experience, he has pace, height and strength, and is comfortable using both feet, so would add more depth to Pools’ squad.

Rhys Bennett

Another versatile centre-back, Bennett is also happy at right-back or sitting in front of the back four as a holding midfielder.

Having come through the ranks at Bolton, the now 31-year-old has since played for Falkirk, Rochdale, Mansfield, Peterborough, Carlisle, Gillingham and Morecambe.

