Hartlepool United transfer news: Keith Curle reacts as Brentford defender signs deal

The 20-year-old centre-back had spent this week training with Pools and has now penned a permanent deal. He joins Daniel Dodds, Matt Dolan and Peter Hartley as January signings.

Manager Keith Curle said: “He's trained with us the last few days and you can see the potential he has got. We're delighted to sign him permanently.

"He is a physical presence and we are glad we can give him the opportunity to showcase his talents.”

Keith Curle, manager of Hartlepool United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Pools added: “Pruti came through the academy at Burnley as a youngster before joining up with Hanwell Town in July 2020. After a year and a half with Hanwell, the Albanian moved to Slough before joining Brentford in September 2022.