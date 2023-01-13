Hartlepool United transfer news: Keith Curle reacts as Brentford defender signs deal
Hartlepool United have completed their fourth signing of the January transfer window with defender Edon Pruti arriving on a permanent deal from Brentford.
The 20-year-old centre-back had spent this week training with Pools and has now penned a permanent deal. He joins Daniel Dodds, Matt Dolan and Peter Hartley as January signings.
Manager Keith Curle said: “He's trained with us the last few days and you can see the potential he has got. We're delighted to sign him permanently.
"He is a physical presence and we are glad we can give him the opportunity to showcase his talents.”
Pools added: “Pruti came through the academy at Burnley as a youngster before joining up with Hanwell Town in July 2020. After a year and a half with Hanwell, the Albanian moved to Slough before joining Brentford in September 2022.
“The left-footed defender has appeared for Albania’s U18 and U19 sides in the past, and Pruti will be the first player from the country to represent Pools.”