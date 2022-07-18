Hartlepool United transfer news: Paul Hartley explains why he wanted to sign Walsall defender Rollin Menayese

Hartlepool United.

He joins on a season-long loan deal.

Boss Paul Hartley said: "He is still a young lad but he has plenty of experience in this league.

"He loves to defend but has great athleticism. He brings a strength and presence to our backline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re excited to work with Rollin as we continue to prepare for the new season."

The new signing added: “I spoke to the manager last week and he spoke to me about the ambitions of the football club and the way he wants to play.

"After speaking to him, it was an easy decision. I love to defend and I want to give my all for this team,” he added.

Pools start the season away to his former club Walsall a week on Saturday.

Menayese's transfer will be subject to EFL clearance.

He has been handed shirt no23.

A Pools statement read: “Born in DR Congo and raised in Wales, Menayese was part of Cardiff’s youth academy.

"While in the academy, he captained the under-18 side and made three appearances for Wales’ under-17 side, featuring against England, Estonia, and Spain.

“Menayese started his senior career with Weston-super-Mare, before moving on to Bristol Rovers in 2017. He enjoyed loan spells at Swindon and Aldershot while with the Gas, eventually joining Mansfield on a permanent deal in 2020.