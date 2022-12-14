Keith Curle has insisted there will be changes made to the squad after he was handed the role of permanent manager.

And here, at The Mail, we take a look at the state of play for Hartlepool heading into what could be a crucial month for the club.

How busy do Hartlepool United need to be in the transfer window?

It could be a busy January transfer window for Hartlepool United. MI News & Sport Ltd

That much is a given.

Curle has constantly reiterated the need for change at the club from the outset of his arrival - a point he really emphasised after the defeat at home to Stockport County.

“With me committing myself to the football club and the football club committing themselves to me, I’ve signed a contract with full understanding of what needs to be done and the football club understands what needs to happen as well,” said Curle.

“I signed a contract with good intent of what job is needed to be done here and I know I’ve got the backing, and I’ve got the financial resources, to be able to compete to bring in players that, in my opinion, will improve us.”

Hartlepool United may look to bring Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns back to the club. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool brought in 16 players in the summer and while I don’t expect there to be as many in January, the blue and white scarf used for new recruits will be in use plenty.

Will Hartlepool United have funds available?

It’s a question supporters will be very keen to cast an eye on over the next six weeks or so.

After chairman Raj Singh’s infamous suggestions there was a play-off budget available in the summer, the money certainly wasn’t spent wisely if that were to be the case.

Mikael Ndjoli has not featured for Hartlepool United since October. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Only Josh Umerah commanded a transfer fee when he arrived from National League side Wealdstone and while free transfers cost money, with wages and signing bonuses often hiked up in those scenarios, supporters will be interested to see whether or not Curle will be prying players away from clubs for a fee in January.

Both Curle and Singh have hinted there will be money available. Curle recently insisted the club ‘will not fall down on finances’ in January, while Singh explained his anticipation of seeing what Curle can do with the financial resources afforded to his predecessor.

Singh, when speaking at the club’s fan forum event in October, suggested the club had spent between 30-35 per cent more in terms of their playing budget this season than last year when returning to the Football League.

Singh sanctioned seven deals for then manager Graeme Lee in the last January window, with five of those deals loans and Marcus Carver’s arrival from Southport commanding a fee.

While transfer dealings are often different at League Two level, Pools may need an added level of finance if they are to entice players into a relegation battle.

What work is being done, who is linked and what positions are Hartlepool United looking to strengthen?

When it comes to positions, Curle is open to improving any of the 11 on the field. In reality a centre-back will be one of the top priorities the club should be looking to fill.

It has been a position which has troubled Hartlepool throughout the season so far, including the summer transfer deadline day when Paul Hartley failed to bring in an additional option when St Mirren’s Joe Shaughnessy was linked.

With Hartley favouring three at the back it left no room for injury or suspension, something which hit Pools hard when Rollin Menayese was sidelined for two months.

Curle will also be keen to address his squads lack of pace, particularly in midfield.

Having suggested his side would be built upon ‘speed’ and ‘power,’ Hartley appears to have been some way short of succeeding in that department with Pools vulnerable to those particular attributes.

Curle and his recruitment team have been doing the rounds at under-21s fixtures and non-league fixtures in recent weeks with Newcastle United’s Joe White still one name on the list from the summer.

Curle was at Darlington’s recent 2-2 draw with Kettering Town as he admitted he, Colin West and Lennie Lawrence are keen to get ‘eyes on the ground’ and have ‘another look’ at some of their transfer targets.

The Mail understands Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns, who spent seven days on loan with Hartlepool in an emergency deal when replacing Ben Killip for the FA Cup win over Harrogate Town, is another player Curle may look to try and bring back to the club in January as competition for Killip.

It’s also understood Curle was in attendance at Oldham Athletic’s recent win over Torquay United, with Hallam Hope one name to be linked.

Will any players leave Hartlepool United?

Quite how many players arrive, and in which positions, depends on whether there will be any outgoings at the Suit Direct Stadium - of which I suspect there will be.

Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor has been deemed surplus to requirements with the 19-year-old to head back to the Stadium of Light with Curle often suggesting players who have demonstrated they are unable to improve under his stewardship will need to ‘go on another journey.’

That could open the door to any number currently within the squad given their first half of the campaign but Curle may find it difficult to move on players who signed two-year deals in the summer.

Midfielder Christopher Missilou could leave the club ahead of the January window with, The Mail understands, his deal set to expire at the end of the month having only signed a short-term agreement ahead of the defeat at Barrow.

Defender Brody Paterson was left out of the recent squad to face Crawley Town, with Curle preferring Reghan Tumilty in an unnatural position which could suggest the former Celtic man is out of favour.

Mikael Ndjoli is a player we have not seen in action since October and is another who was left out of the squad to face Crawley, while there are one or two key members of the squad who are entering the final six months of their contract at the Suit Direct Stadium with full-back Jamie Sterry one of those.

Sterry signed a two-year deal following the club’s promotion back to the Football League but has endured a difficult season with injury.

Still, though, Sterry’s stock will be high for any potential League Two suitors who will be able to negotiate with the 27-year-old as he heads into the final six months of his deal.

