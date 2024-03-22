Kevin Phillips is predicted to make just one change for Saturday's trip to Eastleigh.Kevin Phillips is predicted to make just one change for Saturday's trip to Eastleigh.
Hartlepool United make the long trip to Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium on Saturday in the hope of ending a run of three games without a win – take a look at the XI Kevin Phillips could name.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 17:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 18:33 GMT

With options somewhat limited due to injuries, Kevin Phillips is unlikely to make too many changes ahead of the long journey south to take on Eastleigh this weekend.

Jameson kept a clean sheet on his return to the side against Southend but will be expecting a busier afternoon on Saturday against a free-scoring Spitfires outfit.

1. Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson

The 29-year-old has already made 38 appearances this season and has been in improved form of late.

2. Left-back: David Ferguson

The experienced defender was outstanding against Southend and should relish the challenge posed by Eastleigh's Paul McCallum and Scott Quigley.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

The two-time National League promotion-winner was a big miss against Barnet and has already formed a formidable partnership with Parkes.

4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

