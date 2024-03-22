With options somewhat limited due to injuries, Kevin Phillips is unlikely to make too many changes ahead of the long journey south to take on Eastleigh this weekend.
1. Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson
Jameson kept a clean sheet on his return to the side against Southend but will be expecting a busier afternoon on Saturday against a free-scoring Spitfires outfit. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Left-back: David Ferguson
The 29-year-old has already made 38 appearances this season and has been in improved form of late. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
The experienced defender was outstanding against Southend and should relish the challenge posed by Eastleigh's Paul McCallum and Scott Quigley. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
The two-time National League promotion-winner was a big miss against Barnet and has already formed a formidable partnership with Parkes. Photo: Mark Fletcher