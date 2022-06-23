The EFL have today released its fixtures for the 2022/23 campaign with Pools set to travel to the Banks’s Stadium on Saturday, July 30.

Hartley will then experience his first official game at the Suit Direct Stadium when relegated AFC Wimbledon visit on Saturday, August 6 before a trip to last season’s play-off semi-finalists Northampton Town the following week.

The traditional Boxing Day fixture sees Pools make the trip to the Crown Oil Arena to take on Rochdale before hosting Mansfield Town in the final game of 2022.

Hartlepool United will travel to Walsall on the opening day of the 2022/23 season.

Hartley’s side will begin 2023 by hosting Harrogate Town at the Suit Direct Stadium on January 1.

The final game of the season will see Pools travel to Edgeley Park to face Stockport County on May 6, 2023.

Pools comfortably secured their League Two status last season finishing 16 points above the relegation zone in 17th and will be looking to push on into the top half this season with chairman Raj Singh targeting a play-off push.

Fixtures in full

30/07/2022 15:00 Walsall (a)

06/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Wimbledon (h)

13/08/2022 15:00 Northampton Town (a)

16/08/2022 19:45 Tranmere Rovers (h)

20/08/2022 15:00 Bradford City (h)

27/08/2022 15:00 Leyton Orient (a)

03/09/2022 15:00 Colchester United (a)

10/09/2022 15:00 Doncaster Rovers (h)

13/09/2022 19:45 Crewe Alexandra (h)

17/09/2022 15:00 Sutton United (a)

24/09/2022 15:00 Gillingham (h)

01/10/2022 15:00 Mansfield Town (a)

08/10/2022 15:00 Carlisle United (h)

15/10/2022 15:00 Harrogate Town (a)

22/10/2022 15:00 Swindon Town (a)

25/10/2022 19:45 Salford City (h)

29/10/2022 15:00 Grimsby Town (h)

12/11/2022 15:00 Stevenage (a)

19/11/2022 15:00 Barrow (a)

03/12/2022 15:00 Stockport County (h)

10/12/2022 15:00 Crawley Town (a)

17/12/2022 15:00 Newport County (h)

26/12/2022 15:00 Rochdale (a)

29/12/2022 19:45 Mansfield Town (h)

01/01/2023 15:00 Harrogate Town (h)

07/01/2023 15:00 Carlisle United (a)

14/01/2023 15:00 Gillingham (a)

21/01/2023 15:00 Rochdale (h)

28/01/2023 15:00 Colchester United (h)

04/02/2023 15:00 Doncaster Rovers (a)

11/02/2023 15:00 Sutton United (h)

14/02/2023 19:45 Crewe Alexandra (a)

18/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Wimbledon (a)

25/02/2023 15:00 Walsall (h)

04/03/2023 15:00 Tranmere Rovers (a)

11/03/2023 15:00 Northampton Town (h)

18/03/2023 15:00 Bradford City (a)

25/03/2023 15:00 Leyton Orient (h)

01/04/2023 15:00 Swindon Town (h)

07/04/2023 15:00 Grimsby Town (a)

10/04/2023 15:00 Stevenage (h)

15/04/2023 15:00 Newport County (a)

18/04/2023 19:45 Salford City (a)

22/04/2023 15:00 Crawley Town (h)

29/04/2023 15:00 Barrow (h)