Hartlepool United triumph again as birthday brace from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe sparks National League comeback against Altrincham
Their 3-2 victory over National League play-off rivals Altrincham means 10th-place Pools are now six points behind Oldham Athletic in that vital seventh spot.
While many of the sides around them still have games in hand, Hartlepool are driving forward with momentum to a potentially thrilling last quarter of the season.
That was evident on Saturday – when they fell behind to Boreham Wood after just 10 seconds before winning 3-1 – and again on Tuesday night when Altrincham took a 33rd-minute lead through Matty Kosylo’s strike from distance.
Trailing at the interval, Pools were indebted to top scorer Emmanuel Dieseruvwe for quickly giving them a 2-1 lead.
First the birthday boy – who turned 29 on Tuesday - slotted home from close range in the 49th minute after fellow striker Joe Grey’s square ball.
Then he converted a penalty just three minutes later after Grey had been fouled.
Dieseruvwe then turned provider after inevitably linking with Grey to allow left-back David Ferguson to drive home a third goal in the 70th minute.
Dior Angus’s added time consolation led to some nervy moments before the Suit Direct Stadium crowd could celebrate another triumph.
Head coach Phillips has now masterminded four wins and a draw from five games since taking charge last month.
Next up is a tricky trip to the Midlands on Saturday to face fourth-place Solihull Moors.
But Pools, fresh from an away win at second-place Bromley last month, will fancy their chances of returning home with at least a point.