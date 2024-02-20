Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Their 3-2 victory over National League play-off rivals Altrincham means 10th-place Pools are now six points behind Oldham Athletic in that vital seventh spot.

While many of the sides around them still have games in hand, Hartlepool are driving forward with momentum to a potentially thrilling last quarter of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was evident on Saturday – when they fell behind to Boreham Wood after just 10 seconds before winning 3-1 – and again on Tuesday night when Altrincham took a 33rd-minute lead through Matty Kosylo’s strike from distance.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe slots home his second goal from the penalty spot in Hartlepool United's 3-2 home win over Altrincham. Picture by Frank Reid.

Trailing at the interval, Pools were indebted to top scorer Emmanuel Dieseruvwe for quickly giving them a 2-1 lead.

First the birthday boy – who turned 29 on Tuesday - slotted home from close range in the 49th minute after fellow striker Joe Grey’s square ball.

Then he converted a penalty just three minutes later after Grey had been fouled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dieseruvwe then turned provider after inevitably linking with Grey to allow left-back David Ferguson to drive home a third goal in the 70th minute.

Hartlepool United left-back David Ferguson celebrates the decisive third goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Altrincham. Picture by FRANK REID.

Dior Angus’s added time consolation led to some nervy moments before the Suit Direct Stadium crowd could celebrate another triumph.

Head coach Phillips has now masterminded four wins and a draw from five games since taking charge last month.

Next up is a tricky trip to the Midlands on Saturday to face fourth-place Solihull Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Pools, fresh from an away win at second-place Bromley last month, will fancy their chances of returning home with at least a point.