After an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 campaign, Hartlepool’s academy side faced a tough test against Preston who made the trip to the North East for Pools’ opening group game in the youth cup.

The young Pools found themselves 2-0 down at half-time after goals from Izac Khan and Peter Critchley gave the away side – who drew with Rochdale in their opening group game – the advantage.

Pools fought back, however, with two quickfire goals after the break before almost taking the lead, only to be denied by a big save from North End goalkeeper Tommy Davis.

Hartlepool United's academy were beaten 4-3 by Preston North End in their opening EFL youth alliance cup game. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool had to find a way back into the game again when Tom Wilkinson headed the visitors in front once more, something they did midway through the second half.

But with both sides searching for a winner it was Preston who claimed victory after an own goal 10 minutes from time.

Pools earned praise from coach Ian McGuckin for their positive start to the season and they received praise from Preston coach John Welsh for a spirited display against his side.

Welsh said: “I think we did really well in the first half. Probably with a bit more quality we should’ve scored a few more goals if I’m being critical of the lads.

“They (Hartlepool) came out in the second half and took it to us really by playing forward more. It was more aggressive, they got more balls into the box and probably put us on the back foot a bit more than what we wanted.

“I think the overall emphasis for us is we’ve got to put up with that. We’ve got to defend better, and stop crosses coming into our box.

“I think the quality that we had leading up into the box was really good, especially in the first half, so it’s just about getting that quality right into the box and to help us score more goals."

Pools’ under-18s return to league action against Mansfield Town having taken seven points from their opening three games of the group A league season.

Meanwhile it was a disappointing afternoon for Hartlepool's Women who were comfortably beaten by Sunderland West End.

Craig Bage had been left frustrated after his side lost out to Spennymoor Town Ladies on the opening day of the season having twice taken the lead.

And they took the lead again on Wearside when Robyn Foster scored her third goal of the season when finishing well at the near post.

Allison Ferris levelled things for the home side heading into half-time before West End ran away with things in the second half with goals from Jael Anderson, Siobhan Jones, another from Ferris and substitute Mel Jones before the referee brought a premature end to the game due to adverse weather conditions.