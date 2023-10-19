Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alfie Steel gave Ian McGuckin’s Hartlepool an early lead with a well taken finish before the home side fought back with goals from Danyaal Khan and Jack Mason to advance into the first round.

An entertaining game started frantically as Steel gave Pools the lead inside five minutes. Euan McBride met a long ball forward with an excellent glancing header into the path of Steel, who was sharp up against his marker, to race towards the edge of the area before showing great composure to beat Callum Bradbury at his near post.

McBride and Steel linked again soon after with Steel looking to turn provider as he created space well on the left to cross for McBride who struck just wide.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Hartlepool United's academy travelled to Guiseley in the FA Youth Cup third qualifying round.

Pools didn’t have it all their own way, though, as Guiseley brought a smart save out of Jake Wilkinson when K’Marni Miller cut inside from the left to fire through a crowd of bodies at Wilkinson’s near post.

Hartlepool continued to look effective in attack whilst being provided with a good test against Khan in defence.

Max Palmer fired over for the hosts after Millen Burnett’s clearance fell kindly for him before Hartlepool almost doubled their lead through Max Storey.

McBride did extremely well on the right to wrestle clear of his man and pick out Storey in the area but his attempt was deflected narrowly wide.

Back came Guiseley however, who almost levelled in spectacular style when a clearance fell the way of Miller from all of 25-yards who shaped a brilliant effort outside the post at the first time of asking but it just didn’t curl back inside enough.

The Lions did equalise though just before the half hour.

After doing well to initially deny Khan, the Guiseley man got another go from the edge of the area with his strike taking a deflection on the way to loop agonisingly over Wilkinson.

Steel capitalised on a loose ball on halfway to advance towards the edge of the area and bring another decent stop from Bradbury before Palmer was off target at the other end.

Storey saw another effort turned wide after some tenacious play from Charlie Berry as the two sides went in level at the break.

Steel brought the first save of the second half, linking well again with McBride, testing Bradbury low to his right.

But it was the hosts who took the lead after Palmer played a good first-time ball out to Mason, who had space on the left, and he was able to beat Wilkinson with a fine effort from the angle of the area.

Pools had to dig in as the home side stepped things up – Marley Spence going close when pinching away from Berry in the area before firing over.

Pools then had goalkeeper Wilkinson to thank for keeping them in the tie with a terrific save to keep out Max Dickinson’s header from close range before Campbell Darcy showed some brave defending to deny Jack Lorriman.

McGuckin’s side pressed for an equaliser but were unable to find one as they suffered a rare defeat in what remains a bright start to the season.

Guiseley XI: Bradbury, Spence, Miller, Walters, Storton, Westfall, Sturrs (Macauley), Dickinson, Khan (Lorriman), Palmer (Donaldson), Mason

Subs: Innes, Arnold, Aylward, Godfrey

Hartlepool United XI: Wilkinson, White ©, Ingram (Darcy), Berry (Robinson), Stephenson, Storey, Burnett, Kitching, McBride, Steel, Lynn

Subs: Ormerod, Grundle, Wallace, Green, Small

Referee: Dwayne Chappell