Hartlepool United unveil new club ambassador

Steel has been working behind the scenes on a voluntary basis for the past three seasons in different roles.

The club have hailed his “very strong business connections across the town and region” from his previous roles which include assistant principal at Hartlepool College, chair of the Hartlepool Business Forum, chair of Ad Astra Academy Trust and director of his own Management Consultancy Company.

Pools chairman Raj Singh said: “This is a high profile role that will represent and promote the club with key internal and external stakeholders.

"Andy has been with the club for three seasons now and has assisted and supported the management team across all areas of the business in particular with commercial operations.

"Andy will represent the club at boardroom level with myself and club staff at home and away games as well as working with Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Hobin with commercial activities and Senior Advisor, Lee Rust on strategic projects.

"He will continue to work on a voluntary basis for this role.”

Steel said: "The club has made good progress in several off field areas over this period of time which is positive but like any business there is always a need to continuously improve and if I can assist the club on that journey then I am more than happy to do so.

"I have been a supporter of Pools all of my life and I can’t remember a time when there has been such a feeling of positivity around the club and in particular the atmosphere generated by the fans.

"The plans for the future are both realistic and exciting and I can’t wait to take up this role and play a small part in the continuing development and success of Hartlepool United and the town as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Hobin, added: "There are not many people in town who don’t know Andy and his connections and vast experience in the public and private sector will only be a benefit to Pools.

"Andy has already helped on a number of fronts this season and I am looking forward to working even closer in the coming months as we enter an exciting phase in the club’s operations.”

