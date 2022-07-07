Hartlepool United unveil new home strip with brilliant launch video

Hartlepool United have unveiled their new home strip.

The new strip, which has a bespoke design unique to Pools, is made by Italian sportwear firm Errea and features club partners Suit Direct, Evolution Risk Management and Cornerstone.

It is the first of three new strips set to be unveiled by Pools ahead of the new season.

Pools COO, Stephen Hobin, said: “A lot of hard work has gone in by my team and our partners at Errea, together with club partners Suit Direct and Evolution Risk Management to collaborate on a kit that we believe will be one of the most striking in the football league.

"We hope the fans enjoy the quality and design and we are excited to roll out the whole range over the coming weeks to ensure our supporters have the choice of shirts, training wear and accessories ahead of the new season.

"I would like to thank club partners Suit Direct and Evolution who adorn the front and back of the home shirt and Cornertone who continue on the back of the shorts.

"We wanted to produce a range that gives us an identity and I firmly believe we have done this with Errea."

Nick Scott, group chief financial officer for Baird Group / Suit Direct, said: “Baird group has had a presence in Hartlepool since 1945 and is very proud of its roots, the Hartlepool distribution centre team of close to 100 are an important part of the businesses supply chain and as a business we want to engage in the local community and play an active role in positive development projects in the area.

"Since commencing the partnership with HUFC back in November 2021 with the renaming and branding of the Suit Direct Stadium, both parties wanted to grow the relationship and it sense to progress with Suit Direct being home front of shirt sponsor with the Suit Direct branding also taking pride of place on training and travel kit.

"Suit Direct has been delighted with the commercial exposure being connected with HUFC has given and the successful run of Cup games and securing EFL status last season was a great success both and off the field.

"Suit Direct will continue to expand its retail offering opening more stores across the UK but also closer to home and it will reopen the Suit Direct factory outlet in Hartlepool in early August”

Kevin Boffy, managing director of Evolution Risk Management, added: “When we met with Stephen there was never any doubt we would renew our sponsorship.

"It’s been our great pleasure to be part of the Hartlepool United journey over the last two and a half years and we can’t wait to see what the future holds over the coming years.

"Being involved with Hartlepool United isn’t just a sponsorship to us, it’s an opportunity to be part of something that is important to our town.

"As a Hartlepool business, we feel, it’s important that local companies get behind the club just as our incredible fans have done over the recent years.