Hartlepool United unveil Orangebox Training Solutions as new shirt sponsor ahead of League Two return

Pools are back in the Football League after a four-year spell in non-league and they have today unveiled a new sponsor ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Chairman Raj Singh and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen visited Tranquility House at Hartlepool Marina to mark the official opening of Orangebox’s new headquarters.

And there was cause for double celebration because of the new partnership with training provider Orangebox’s logo on the new home kit for the 2021-22 campaign.

Orangebox Training Soutions CEO Simon Corbett and Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh.

Singh said: “I am delighted that we have been able to create this new partnership with Orangebox Training Solutions that secures them as the new main sponsor on our home kit.

“It is always great to work with local businesses throughout the town that share the same passion for the club and the community as we do.

“We want the football club to be central to the community, and that includes the business community.

"Much like Hartlepool United Orangebox is a growing, ambitious organisation and I would like to thank Simon Corbett (CEO) and everyone at Orangebox for their commitment and sharing our vision.

Orangebox Training Soutions CEO Simon Corbett with his team.

“I would also like to wish them the best of luck as they move into their new office just around the corner from Victoria Park.”

Pools manager Dave Challinor said: “It’s a fantastic time to get involved with the club as we move back into the EFL and it is great to see we have been able to reach this agreement with Orangebox, especially as they are now only a stone throw away from the ground.

“I’ve seen the Orangebox logo on the new kit and it looks brilliant – it’s always an exciting time of the year for fans when kits are released so I am looking forward to seeing their reaction in the next few weeks.”

The new home kit will be launched in the coming weeks before Hartlepool kickstart the League Two season against Crawley at Victoria Park on August 7.

Simon Corbett, Orangebox chief executive officer, said: “I’m a proud Hartlepool businessman, and a very keen football fan having played and managed local football for many years, including trials and playing youth team games at Hartlepool United.

“I launched my business ‘Orangebox Training’ five and a half years ago, starting from scratch, without staff or clients working extremely hard to build a brand and create a national/international training company.

“It’s a dream to be able to work with Pools and give something back to the town, it makes me extremely proud.

“I’m really excited to announce this partnership and wish my dad, who loved his football, was still around to see my logo on the front of this fantastic new kit.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, said: “Orangebox is an amazing Hartlepool company and it’s great to see them move to a new bigger and better HQ.

“The news that Orangebox will be Pools’ new shirt sponsor for next season following their promotion back to the Football League is also fantastic.”

Orangebox has trained more than 20,000 people since forming in 2016 and delivers a range of courses to the unemployed.

